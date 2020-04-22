Calgary tradesmen produce custom-made protective shields for businesses during COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Some Calgarians who found themselves out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic have created a new opportunity for themselves, helping others stay safe while they’re at it.

Veteran construction worker Dylan Gould has teamed up with two other idled tradesmen to produce custom-made protective shields for front counters at businesses.

They’ve called their new company Catastrophe Shield, with the first part of the name being a timely acronym.

“COVID Anti-Transfer of Airborne Sickness Through Recognizing Others’ Personal Health Expectations,” Gould said,”[which spells) catastrophe.”

Gould and his colleagues experienced a catastrophe of their own when the coronavirus outbreak halted many construction projects.

“Everything stopped,” Gould said.

“I was sitting at home wondering what I was going to do.” Tweet This

Members of the new company began purchasing raw materials, putting their skills to work and assembling tempered glass “sneeze guards” to protect employees at counters.

“Just basically going out there, doing what Albertans do best and giving it a kick,” Gould said.

Another member of the team is someone who’s an old hand at giving it a kick, former Calgary Stampeders football player Burke Dales, who had been facing challenges in his new career in oil and gas.

“It’s pretty bad what’s going on right now,” Dales said.

He’s excited about developing new opportunities with Catastrophe Shield.

“I want to see Albertans get back to work,” Dales said. Tweet This

“I’m going to help build this company up, and keep working.”

The company has already installed counter shields at about 40 spots around Calgary, including stores, registry offices and medical clinics.

Gould and Dales were busy Wednesday installing a shield at an A Plus 1 convenience store in southeast Calgary.

The store’s owner, Asif Mohammad, said he’s also ordering shields for his other four locations around the city.

“Now, it feels like I get protection, and it’s safe for the customers,” Mohammad said. “This is serious and we should protect each other.”

Gould said there are encouraging signs of continued growth for Catastrophe Shield.

“I’ve got people in B.C. and Saskatchewan already contacting us,” Gould said. “It’s the right place to be at the right time and we’re doing the right thing. It feels good to do what we’re doing.”