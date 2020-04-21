Peterborough police looking for missing woman Anjelica Morton

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person.

Anjelica Morton, 25, was last seen on Thursday, April 16 in the area of Ford Street in the City of Peterborough.

She is described as: Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She has a tattoo “Nana” on her left wrist and a tattoo on her left shoulder. She also has piercings on her nose and right eyebrow.

Peterborough police are looking for Anjelica Morton last seen on April 16. Peterborough Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

