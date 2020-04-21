Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough police looking for missing woman Anjelica Morton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 3:45 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 3:46 pm
Peterborough police are looking for Anjelica Morton.
Peterborough police are looking for Anjelica Morton. Peterborough Police Service

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person.

Anjelica Morton, 25, was last seen on Thursday, April 16 in the area of Ford Street in the City of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP continue search for Apsley, Ont., woman who disappeared in 1972

She is described as: Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She has a tattoo “Nana” on her left wrist and a tattoo on her left shoulder. She also has piercings on her nose and right eyebrow.

Peterborough police are looking for Anjelica Morton last seen on April 16.
Peterborough police are looking for Anjelica Morton last seen on April 16. Peterborough Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingPeterborough PoliceMissing WomanAnjelica Morton
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.