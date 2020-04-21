Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge health unit reports 13 new resolved coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine, Ridge District Health Unit reported 13 new resolved cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while overall confirmed cases remain at 134.

According to the health unit’s daily update issued at 2:05 p.m., of the 134 confirmed cases, 97 have been declared resolved — which involves two negative tests administered within a 24-hour period.

The health unit notes its data is at least 25-hours behind “real-time data.”

The health unit also reports a new hospitalized case for COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The municipality’s overall confirmed cases remain at 114, which includes 33 deaths, of which 29 are associated with the outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. An outbreak remains in effect at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay after an inpatient tested positive. Two other staff members have also tested positive, the health unit reports.

1:48 COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont. COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

Confirmed cases remain status quo with 13 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County, the health unit reports. Each county reports one hospitalized case and no deaths.