Employee at Ottawa long-term care home tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A staff member in a city-run long-term care home is among the latest in Ottawa to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health has identified 42 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, putting the local number of confirmed cases at 899 as of Tuesday.

The local health unit reported that no one in Ottawa died in connection to the virus between Monday and Tuesday, leaving the city’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic at 25.

0:41 Coronavirus outbreak: Will Canada increase it’s funding to the WHO after U.S. suspends funding? Coronavirus outbreak: Will Canada increase it’s funding to the WHO after U.S. suspends funding?

Though the net number of ongoing outbreaks in institutions dropped by one to 18, the City of Ottawa confirmed late Monday that a staff member in a city-run long-term care facility has tested positive for the virus.

In a memo addressed to the mayor and members of council, city staff report that an employee at the Garry J. Armstrong Home tested positive for the virus and is in self-isolation without symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

The home has since been classified as an ongoing outbreak.

The staff member last worked at the home on April 18 and Ottawa Public Health is following up to see who the employee in question might have come into contact with.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The memo states that the city has been “planning for this eventuality” and has followed additional preventive measures in light of the confirmed case, including testing the individual’s close contacts and providing personal protective equipment to other staff at the home.