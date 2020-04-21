Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

Send this page to someone via email

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government.

The province announced the sixth death at the facility, and the the tenth for the province in a news release Tuesday.

“This is a deeply sad day for the family and loved ones of this individual, as well as everyone at Northwood. Nova Scotians offer their heartfelt condolences to them,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“We will all get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each other.” Tweet This

The province says as of Monday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 128 residents and 62 staff.

16 new cases, 737 total

The province announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 737.

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central: 600

Western: 54

Eastern: 46

Northern: 37

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 516 Nova Scotia tests on Monday. The province also noted that a total number of 22,190 tests have come back negative.

Currently, there are 11 patients in hospital, with three in an intensive care unit. The total number of recovered patients is now 286.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

