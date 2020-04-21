Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged after vehicle damaged, officers find ammunition, OxyContin: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 11:01 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a man after he was reportedly found in possession of ammunition and OxyContin on Sunday. Global News File

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been arrested and charged after a vehicle parked at an Antrim Street home was damaged on Sunday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says that around 8 p.m., complainants saw an unknown man allegedly smashing out the rear window of their vehicle, which was parked at their Antrim Street home. One of the complainants reportedly exited the residence and confronted the man while the other called police for assistance.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, where they located the suspect. During the investigation, police say the accused was found to be in possession of an amount of ammunition and OxyContin.

Sean Everett Rowe, 43, of Antrim Street, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (OxyContin), possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police say Rowe is also a suspect in an alleged theft from a George Street North convenience store earlier that same evening.

He was additionally charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 25.

Rotarians in Peterborough get update on city’s opioid crisis
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeConvenience Store robberyPeterborough robberyPeterborough theftGeorge Street NorthPeterborough convenience store robberyAntrim Street
