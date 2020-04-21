Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warning issued for Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 7:50 am
Updated April 21, 2020 9:17 am
A wind warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph.
A wind warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph. Dani Lantela/ Global News

A wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

The agency says that strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop throughout the day before things calm down overnight.

READ MORE: Kitchener weather

Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are a possibility on Tuesday for a large portion of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada warns of potential power outages in connection with the heavy winds.

The agency lifted the statement at 8:50 a.m. but promptly reissued it at 9:04 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather WarningGuelph weatherKitchener weatherWaterloo weatherEnviroment CanadaWeather warning KitchenerWeather Warning WaterlooWind warning KitchenerWind Warning WaterlooWeather warning GuelphWind Warning Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.