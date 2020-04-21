Wind warning issued for Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

The agency says that strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop throughout the day before things calm down overnight.

READ MORE: Kitchener weather

Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are a possibility on Tuesday for a large portion of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada warns of potential power outages in connection with the heavy winds.

The agency lifted the statement at 8:50 a.m. but promptly reissued it at 9:04 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement