1 new case of coronavirus in Kingston region, total now 57

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has announced one new case of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region, bringing the region’s total to 57.

The region’s COVID-19 case numbers have been staying steadily in the mid-50s for the last several weeks.

Over the weekend, Kingston saw its first new case in a week, and on Monday, KFL&A Public Health identified another new case, with the region’s total now at 57.

According to public health’s website, 52 of all cases are resolved, and 2,549 tests have been administered.

Also on Monday, Providence Care said a resident at Providence Manor, a long-term care facility in Kingston, had caught the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, said he received the positive test results early Monday morning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public health confirmed that the city’s 57th case was indeed the resident at Providence Manor who tested positive for the virus Monday.