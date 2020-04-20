Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 new case of coronavirus in Kingston region, total now 57

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 3:28 pm
KFL&A Public Health says there are now a total of 57 COVID-19 cases in the region.
KFL&A Public Health says there are now a total of 57 COVID-19 cases in the region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has announced one new case of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region, bringing the region’s total to 57.

The region’s COVID-19 case numbers have been staying steadily in the mid-50s for the last several weeks.

READ MORE: Ontario’s coronavirus numbers may have peaked, new modelling suggests

Over the weekend, Kingston saw its first new case in a week, and on Monday, KFL&A Public Health identified another new case, with the region’s total now at 57.

According to public health’s website, 52 of all cases are resolved, and 2,549 tests have been administered.

READ MORE: Providence Care confirms new case of COVID-19 at Providence Manor

Also on Monday, Providence Care said a resident at Providence Manor, a long-term care facility in Kingston, had caught the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, said he received the positive test results early Monday morning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public health confirmed that the city’s 57th case was indeed the resident at Providence Manor who tested positive for the virus Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesKFLA Public HealthKingston covid-19Kingston Coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.