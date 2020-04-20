Okanagan weather: first 20 degree heat of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

After starting the day out at around 2 degrees, beautiful blue skies and sunshine help warm the Central Okanagan into the 20s for the first time in 2020.

Clear skies Monday night allow the mercury to dip back to around 3 degrees before mostly sunny skies return for the day on Tuesday.

Daytime highs rebound to the high teens in the afternoon before falling slightly into Wednesday as a chance of showers arrives.

There is a chance of showers on Wednesday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

The rain risk continues into the day on Thursday as pulses of moisture continue to pass over the area.

Story continues below advertisement

An upper ridge of high pressure dries things out and brings a return to some sun on Friday before clouds and a chance of showers returns for the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.