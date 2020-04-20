New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, and Premier Blaine Higgs will provide an update on the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday after a week of modest case increases.

The province has reported zero new cases three of the last four days as the number of cases sits at 118. As of Sunday, 92 people in New Brunswick have recovered from the virus and 10,742 tests have been conducted.

On Sunday, officials praised New Brunswickers for how they have risen to meet the challenge of the pandemic but have warned that now is not the time to grow complacent.

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” Russell said in a statement on Sunday. “It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak.

“But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The first press briefing since Friday will go ahead at 2:30 p.m. AT.