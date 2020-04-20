Charges being reassessed after Osoyoos, B.C., woman dies following reported assault

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Prosecution Service is reassessing an aggravated assault charge laid against an Okanagan man after the death of an Osoyoos woman.

In an email to Global News, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said it has received further information on the matter and is in the process of reassessing charges.

RCMP had previously announced that a woman was in critical condition and a man was in custody following a reported late-night assault on April 8.

Court documents have identified the woman as Tina Seminara, 61.

Seminara died a few days after the reported assault.

Her death is being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service.

RCMP said the suspect and the victim were very well known to one another.

Roderick Flavell, 62, was charged with aggravated assault.

Flavell remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday in Kelowna.