April 25 – Pure Air Experts

By 630CHED
Posted April 20, 2020 11:50 am
.

Now, more than ever, your home needs clean air.

Join Jeff McArthur from PURE AIR EXPERTS on Talk To the Experts this Saturday at noon as he discusses prevention tips, and the best defenses for your home or office.

Including the Certified HEPA 1000 UV air purifier. A Medical grade HEPA filtration with UV Light generator that aids in capturing and destroying viruses, mold, air-pollution, removing almost all dust. Get yours from Pure Air Experts at 780-455-7873 or visit pureairexperts.com

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
