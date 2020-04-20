Weekly survey: Will you attend a concert this year? Yes or no (or maybe).

There’s so much about the crazy coronavirus that we don’t know. While some jurisdictions are easy restrictions on public spaces (a bad idea, IMHO), others are taking a wait-and-see attitude before opening things up.

And while the lockdown happened fast, opening things up again is going to take a lot longer. We have to consider the psychological impact of COVID-19 and how it’s made us afraid to connect with people in normal ways. How long will it take before you trust that your fellow human won’t make you sick?

Perhaps things will settle down enough so that we can go about our daily lives in a few months. But the question is, will we?

Take concerts for example. Given what you know about COVID-19 and how you’ve had to modify everything about your daily life–and assuming that parts of society will open up again–would you be willing to go to a concert later this year?

Knowing what we know about COVID-19 (and assuming society opens up again later this year) would you be willing to go to a concert as normal? — Alan Cross (@alancross) April 20, 2020

