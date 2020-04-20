Menu

Weekly survey: Will you attend a concert this year? Yes or no (or maybe).

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 20, 2020 9:57 am
Rapper Travis Scott performs on the outdoor stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, Calif.
Rapper Travis Scott performs on the outdoor stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, Calif.

There’s so much about the crazy coronavirus that we don’t know. While some jurisdictions are easy restrictions on public spaces (a bad idea, IMHO), others are taking a wait-and-see attitude before opening things up.

And while the lockdown happened fast, opening things up again is going to take a lot longer. We have to consider the psychological impact of COVID-19 and how it’s made us afraid to connect with people in normal ways. How long will it take before you trust that your fellow human won’t make you sick?

Perhaps things will settle down enough so that we can go about our daily lives in a few months. But the question is, will we?

Take concerts for example. Given what you know about COVID-19 and how you’ve had to modify everything about your daily life–and assuming that parts of society will open up again–would you be willing to go to a concert later this year?

COVID-19Concerts
