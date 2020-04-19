Death toll hits 20 in London-Middlesex, number of cases surpass 300: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported three more deaths and 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the death toll to 20 and the total number of cases in London-Middlesex to 306.

Five additional recoveries were reported, which now total 138.

The health unit says 51 of London-Middlesex’s cases and four of its deaths have been residents and staff in long-term care homes, not including those in retirement homes which are recorded separately.

Out of the 51 cases, 33 are residents and 18 are staff members.

There are a total of 28 cases in retirement homes and zero deaths, according to the MLHU.

Out of the 28 cases, 21 are residents and seven are staff members.

As of Saturday afternoon, 13 local COVID-19 outbreaks had been declared in London and Middlesex since the start of the pandemic, most of which are at long-term care and retirement homes.

The most recent outbreak was declared at Sisters of St. Joseph on Friday.

Only one outbreak has been marked as resolved — that being the one declared April 2 at Chelsey Park.

Elsewhere, outbreaks have also been declared at Grand Wood Park, Henley Place, Seasons Strathroy, Kensington Village (second floor), Earls Court Village, Meadow Park Care Centre, Sprucedale Care Centre and Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care (St. Mary’s fifth floor).

Outbreaks also remain active at St Joseph’s Hospice, on the fifth floor of University Hospital in inpatient cardiology, and on the sixth floor of Zone C at Victoria Hospital (C6-100).

The London Health Sciences Centre says there are 14 patients being treated at University Hospital, and five are in intensive care.

Victoria Hospital is treating 13 patients, where five are in intensive care, one more from Saturday.

Provincially, Ontario reported 568 additional cases Sunday, and 39 more deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,578, and the death toll to 553.

Over 5,200 cases are considered resolved, or about 49 per cent.

Nationally, Canada has 33,934 confirmed cases including 568 new ones. The death toll rose to 1,509 after 39 more were reported. The total number of recoveries stands at 11,506 with 334 new recoveries.

Elgin and Oxford

Elgin and Oxford counties have seen 44 cases of COVID-19 after two more were reported Sunday, according to Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

SWPH says the two cases are from the Elgin St. Thomas area.

The death total stayed the same at three, as did the number of recoveries, which is 12.

Of the area’s 29 active COVID-19 cases, 19 are in Elgin County, including seven in St. Thomas. Ten are in Oxford County, including two in Woodstock, Ont., and two in Tillsonburg.

As of Sunday, 1,232 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Elgin and Oxford, with 275 awaiting results.

Huron and Perth

The number of confirmed cases in Huron and Perth remains at 35, with nine recovered cases and three deaths.

Nineteen cases in Huron and Perth have been confirmed in Stratford, which saw 11 new cases and another death at a single long-term care facility. Six residents and five staff have tested positive at Greenwood Court. One, a resident in her 80s who became symptomatic on April 3, died over the weekend, according to Huron Perth Public Health.

Eight cases have been reported in Huron County — three in Bluewater, two in South Huron and one each in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Central Huron and Goderich.

Six cases have been confirmed in Perth County, including two each in Perth East and Perth South, and one each in North Perth and West Perth.

Two cases have been reported in St. Marys — the region’s first two confirmed cases.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton health officials reported four new cases and one more recovery Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 132 and recoveries to 48.

The death toll sits at 13 after two more deaths were reported Friday.

To date, 865 tests had been administered in Lambton County. It’s unclear how many are awaiting results.

Sarnia’s Blue Health hospital has treated 55 patients, 13 of whom have died.

They say 16 patients remain in hospital while 21 were suspected positive or awaiting test results.

–With files from 980 CFPL's Ryan Rocca

