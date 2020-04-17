2 men arrested in connection with robbery in Eastern Passage

Send this page to someone via email

Two 26-year-old men from Halifax are facing charges in connection with a robbery in Eastern Passage on April 8, police say.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the robbery in the parking lot of a business on Cow Bay Road at around 3 p.m.

Police say the man who was robbed was meeting a potential buyer for jewelry he was selling.

“He was confronted by two men and was sprayed with a sensory irritant,” police said in a news release Friday.

“The suspects took the jewelry from the victim and left the area in a blue Chevrolet Cobalt.”

As the men were leaving, police say they struck a pick-up truck travelling on Main Street. The passengers of the truck received minor injuries.

The RCMP, with help from Halifax Regional Police, say they were able to locate the car on Norwood Street in Dartmouth. The car was empty, but police say a police dog was able to track the men down.

Both are facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

They have been released and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 8.