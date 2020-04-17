Menu

Canada

City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response Friday afternoon

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 1:14 pm
Two women wear masks as people practice physical distancing in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Two women wear masks as people practice physical distancing in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Friday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

On April 16, Alberta confirmed 162 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 2,158.

Nenshi says it’s important to support local businesses
