COVID-19 case confirmed in care home in Interior Health Region

There were three new cases of COVID-19 identified within the Interior Health Authority on Thursday, including a staff member at a care home in Cranbrook.

Interior Health said in a news release that the staff member is in self-isolation at home, and no residents have been affected to date.

Kootenay Street Village is a long term care home with 36 beds, owned by Golden Life Management.

The operator of the care home has put together a response team comprising of infection control and environmental health experts.

Staff working at this facility will not be allowed to work at other care homes, and any other staff deemed to have had significant contact with the case have been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

This is the first case of COVID-19 to be reported at a long term care facility within the Interior Health Authority.