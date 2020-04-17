Menu

COVID-19 case confirmed in care home in Interior Health Region

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 12:43 am
Updated April 17, 2020 12:46 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.
There were three new cases of COVID-19 identified within the Interior Health Authority on Thursday, including a staff member at a care home in Cranbrook.

Interior Health said in a news release that the staff member is in self-isolation at home, and no residents have been affected to date.

Kootenay Street Village is a long term care home with 36 beds, owned by Golden Life Management.

The operator of the care home has put together a response team comprising of infection control and environmental health experts.

Staff working at this facility will not be allowed to work at other care homes, and any other staff deemed to have had significant contact with the case have been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

This is the first case of COVID-19 to be reported at a long term care facility within the Interior Health Authority.

 

