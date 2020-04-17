Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 885: Big picture stuff, part 2

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 17, 2020 9:00 am
.
In the olden days of newspapers–and I’m talking decades ago–there was a special way of printing photographs. Photos were given to the printer who copied the picture using a camera that converted it to a format known as “half-tone” so it could be printed in the paper.If you looked closely at the resulting picture, you’d see that it was made up of a pattern of dots. Each one was a different size and proportional to the blackness of the original photo in that particular location of the photograph.Viewed at a distance, it looked like a normal picture. But if you got up really, really close, all you saw were the dots. Same thing if you ever get really, really close to a TV or a computer screen so you can see the individual pixels.But looking a couple of dots or a pixel or two isn’t very helpful when you’re hoping to understand anything that’s printed or being broadcast. You’re too close. There’s no perspective.To understand what’s going on, you need to sit way, way back in order to perceive things, to appreciate things, and why they are they way they are.And to torture this metaphor even more, the sample principles can be applied to music in order for certain things come into focus. And that’s what this program is all about. This is part two of Big Picture Stuff.Songs heard on this show:
  • David Bowie, Changes
  • JK-47, Microsoft Works for Me
  • The Cure, Lullaby
  • U2, Sunday Bloody Sunday (Live)
  • Jack Johnson, Tape Deck
  • One Bad Son, Vinyl Spin Burner
  • Sister of Mercy, This Corrosion
  • Mounties, Headphones
  • Radiohead, Anyone Can Play Guitar
Story continues below advertisement
And here’s the playlist from Eric Wilhite. Since SoundsGood is going to shut down May 1, we’re going to start posting things on Spotify, too. According to our analytics, 90% of the listening to these podcasts goes through Spotify, so…
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan CrossOngoing History
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.