Coronavirus: Winnipeg home care client says other clients need to advocate for PPE

A Winnipeg man who uses home care says people in his position need to advocate for themselves and for access to personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Black was born with achondroplasia and was paralyzed from the waist down later in life — he uses a manual wheelchair and needs a health care aide to help him with some tasks when he’s at home.

When the novel coronavirus first cropped up in Manitoba, he took steps to protect himself. He’s been isolating since March, and his regular home care worker has taken steps to stay safe, too.

But worse yet, he has a weakened immune system.

“If I get this, I’m not coming back from it… I’m going in the ground,” Black said in an interview.

The tasks Black needs help with require close contact — inches, not feet — between him and his home care worker.

When he received mixed messages about access to personal protective equipment to keep him and his aide safe, his concern increased.

He reached out through his Winnipeg Regional Health Authority case coordinator for surgical masks and eye protection on April 6, eventually receiving what he requested a week later — a box of 50 masks and glasses for his worker to wear.

“I’m told now I should be able to get this on a monthly basis,” Black said.

But he was frustrated — his case coordinator wasn’t able to give him a definite answer on when she could order him masks, saying in emails viewed by Global News that the directives around personal protective equipment were changing and she would let him know when she was able to get him the equipment.

Now that he has masks, he feels safer. But he wants other people who use home care to speak up for access to PPE.

“Advocate for yourself, ask for it, and fight for it and don’t give up,” Black said.

Meanwhile, the guidelines around home care visits have changed.

Coordinators have been asked to review service plans with clients and their families on a client-to-client basis, a WRHA spokesperson wrote in an email.

“The goal is to ensure significant health needs continue to be met while implementing back-up plans and/or virtual visits wherever possible,” the emailed statement reads further. That could include reducing the frequency of home visits.

Those changes are being put in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission for both staff and clients and to conserve the supply of PPE for workers, according to the spokesperson.

One of the province’s top public health officials notes Manitoba Health is considering PPE for home care clients.

“In our guidelines, we’re also looking at cloth masks and gloves potentially that clients can wear,” Manitoba’s chief nursing officer Lannette Siragusa said Thursday during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

“We do have guidelines for home care workers, we do want them to use PPE, as outlined, use it appropriately for their safety and the clients.”

“If the service is required, we want to make sure that service is delivered,” she said of home care, adding the province is encouraging workers to follow infection prevention and control principles. That includes frequent handwashing and reducing prolonged contact.

