Education

Free counselling now available for B.C. post-secondary students

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 3:58 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 4:44 pm
WATCH: B.C. officials make an announcement Thursday introducing mental health supports for post secondary students.

All post-secondary students in B.C. now have access to free counselling and referrals, as announced Thursday by the provincial government.

The program, called Hear2Talk, offers confidential sessions via an app, phone or online chat, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to especially help students struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: B.C. trades students could see delays entering work force as coronavirus upends training

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusMental HealthBC politicsbc coronavirusBCUniversityCollegeBC Mental HealthMental health post-secondary
