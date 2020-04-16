Free counselling now available for B.C. post-secondary students

Send this page to someone via email

All post-secondary students in B.C. now have access to free counselling and referrals, as announced Thursday by the provincial government.

The program, called Hear2Talk, offers confidential sessions via an app, phone or online chat, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to especially help students struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.

