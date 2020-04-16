Hamilton Public Health reports 301 positive cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ontario’s total number of COVID-19 cases spiked on Thursday with 30 new positive tests, according to public health.

The jump brings the total number of people affected by the virus to 301, with another five probable cases.

The city also revealed it’s eleventh death connected to the new coronavirus – a 74-year-old man who had no connection to a long-term care facility or retirement residence. He passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

Public health revealed another outbreak, this time at Emmanuel House – a hospice on Stinson Street. Four staff members from the facility tested positive for the new coronavirus this week.

The city has six institutional outbreaks across the city including St. Joseph’s special care nursery on the Charlton campus, and at five care homes including Cardinal retirement residence which has 26 patients with COVID-19 and 16 staff members.

Nineteen people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: seven at St Joseph’s and 12 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Public health says 126 of its cases have been resolved.

On Thursday, mayor Fred Eisenberger told Global News it’s unlikely any city facilities opening, or the relaxing of social distancing rules, will happen anytime soon.

In fact, Eisenberger suggested residents should prepare for a summer without beaches, campgrounds and restaurant patios.

“It’s many, many months away before we get to do that, and so, I think we need to start accepting that.”

The mayor went on to say that he also doesn’t see city schools returning to business as usual in May, either.

“I think the lockdown is going to continue certainly through the month of May and possibly through the month of June.” Tweet This

Eisenberger says the city and public health are preparing for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases and warned of a “tripling” of that number in Hamilton if the city were to ease up now on restrictions.

Niagara Health reports 26 COVID-19-connected deaths

On Thursday Niagara Region reported another 21 positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total number of cases up to 320.

Public health is still reporting 26 deaths.

Niagara Health says its hospitals have 30 patients currently being treated for the virus.

Fifty-two of the region’s health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to public health.

Thirty-two per cent of Niagara’s cases are tied to long-term care homes or retirement residences.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 22 deaths connected to the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported only one new lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test as of April 16 for a total of 152 cases.

The region’s total number of reported deaths is 22.

On Wednesday, the county said it was stepping up its enforcement of public health directives warning of $750 fines for those not following the province’s social distancing guidelines.

The region’s recreational areas, parks, piers, playgrounds, beaches, and sports fields have been closed for weeks. Authorities also said rentals of hotels, motels, cottages, trailer parks and recreational vehicles are for emergencies only.

Halton Region has 350 confirmed novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported another six positive cases on Thursday for a total of 350, with another 43 probable cases, according to public health.

There are six institutional outbreaks at three retirement homes, two long-term care homes, and Joseph Brant hospital. Sixty-seven of the region’s cases are either institutional residents or patients.

The region has 11 reported deaths connected to the virus as of Sunday.

Brant County with 68 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The region’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 68.

Five of the region’s positive cases are still in hospital with 36 having been resolved.

Twenty-three in the region contracted the virus through community transmission while 11 are tied to travel, according to public health.

The county is still reporting only one death from April 2.

