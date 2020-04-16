Nine new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 174, 12 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 174, including 12 deaths.

There has been one new death since Wednesday: a resident at the Bradford Valley Care Community nursing home in Bradford, Ont., which has been the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that began at the beginning of April.

Of the nine new cases, seven are in Barrie, while one is in Bradford and another is in Bracebridge.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact, while two are community-acquired and one is travel-related. The source of infection for the remainder of new cases is under investigation.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s 174 confirmed cases, 77 have recovered, while 10 have been hospitalized and 55 are self-isolating.

Fifty of the health unit’s cases are travel-related, while 49 are community-acquired and 66 are a result of close contact. Twenty-four of the close contact cases are residents at Bradford Valley.

So far, Simcoe County has seen 159 cases of COVID-19, with 44 in Bradford, 44 in Barrie, 18 in New Tecumseth and 10 in Orillia. Muskoka has had 15 cases of the novel coronavirus, with six in Gravenhurst, four in Huntsville and three in Muskoka Lakes.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 8,961 total cases of COVID-19, including 423 deaths.

