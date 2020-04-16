Okanagan weather: Rising temperatures, 20-degree heat ahead in local forecast

Sunshine returned to start the day on Thursday, though temperatures in the Central Okanagan dipped to -3 earlier in the day.
Pure blue skies and sunshine will dominate the remainder of the day as the mercury makes a break for the mid-teens.
Clear skies on Thursday night will allow conditions to cool down to around or just below freezing, before clouds associated with the tail-end of a cold front push through on Friday.
The front will bring a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening that could linger into early Saturday as well.
Daytime highs both days will settle into the mid-teens before mostly sunny skies return on Sunday and last into Monday.
The weekend will finish off with potentially the first 20-degree day of 2020 in the Central Okanagan, with daytime highs staying in the 20s into early next week.
