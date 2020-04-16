Menu

Okanagan weather: Rising temperatures, 20-degree heat ahead in local forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 2:03 pm
Showers are expected in much of the Central and North Okanagan Friday afternoon.
Showers are expected in much of the Central and North Okanagan Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine returned to start the day on Thursday, though temperatures in the Central Okanagan dipped to -3 earlier in the day.

Pure blue skies and sunshine will dominate the remainder of the day as the mercury makes a break for the mid-teens.

Clear skies on Thursday night will allow conditions to cool down to around or just below freezing, before clouds associated with the tail-end of a cold front push through on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The front will bring a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening that could linger into early Saturday as well.

Daytime highs both days will settle into the mid-teens before mostly sunny skies return on Sunday and last into Monday.

The weekend will finish off with potentially the first 20-degree day of 2020 in the Central Okanagan, with daytime highs staying in the 20s into early next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

