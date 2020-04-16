Menu

Crime

Ottawa police looking for suspect after stabbing on Donald Street

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 12:36 pm
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a man taking out his garbage Sunday evening.
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a man taking out his garbage Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed while taking out his garbage on Donald Street Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ottawa Police Service says the man was approached at approximately 8:15 p.m. while taking out his garbage and stabbed in the lower abdomen, after which the suspect fled.

READ MORE: Ottawa police make arrest in Grenon Avenue homicide investigation

Police say they’re looking for a male, six feet one inch tall, with a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was seen wearing a black mask with eye slits, black clothing and ankle-height shoes at the time of the incident.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and police advise anyone who sees him to not approach and instead call 911.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service east criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5366.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

