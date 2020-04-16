Ottawa police looking for suspect after stabbing on Donald Street

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed while taking out his garbage on Donald Street Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ottawa Police Service says the man was approached at approximately 8:15 p.m. while taking out his garbage and stabbed in the lower abdomen, after which the suspect fled.

Police say they’re looking for a male, six feet one inch tall, with a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was seen wearing a black mask with eye slits, black clothing and ankle-height shoes at the time of the incident.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and police advise anyone who sees him to not approach and instead call 911.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service east criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5366.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.