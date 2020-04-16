Menu

Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 11:32 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.

Two more residents of long-term care homes in Waterloo Region have suffered COVID-19-related deaths, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The deaths include a third at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener and a resident of the Village at University Gates in Waterloo.

READ MORE: 514 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 8,961 with 423 deaths

Schlegel Village, which runs the home in Waterloo, noted on its website that a resident had died on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened, however, to report the resident from the Village at University Gates in Waterloo who was positive for COVID-19 passed away,” the company stated.

There have now been 17 COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo Region with nine of those being related to long-term care or retirement homes.

Seniors’ advocate discusses issues facing long-term care facilities during COVID-19 pandemic

There were only five new cases reported by Waterloo Public Health during its Wednesday morning update which is based upon numbers recorded at 7 p.m. the night before.

This brings the total number of cases in the area to 383, with 79 of those involving residents of long-term care homes in the area.

Forest Heights Long Term Care, which is operated by Revera Inc., is home to a majority of those as 54 residents have caught the virus. Another 34 staff members at the large Kitchener long-term care home have also tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus-related death toll in Waterloo Region rises to 15

Revera Inc. CEO Thomas Wellner has issued a letter to residents and family members which says the company has been taking steps to combat the spread of the disease.

“Our strategic sourcing team is truly scouring the earth for personal protective equipment so we can keep our employees and our loved ones safe,” he wrote. “We have purchased and are deploying Clorox 360 deep cleaning machines across our network. Because our outbreak protocols require additional people at all our sites, we are aggressively recruiting new staff. And we have implemented physical distancing across all aspects of our operations.”

The number of cleared cases in Waterloo region has now risen to 135. This total includes both those who have tested negative for the virus and those who have died.

