Canada

Weekly residential garbage collection to begin next month in Saskatoon

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 8:19 pm
Bi-weekly residential garbage collection is expected to begin mid-May in Saskatoon. File / Global News

The City of Saskatoon will move to weekly garbage collection as soon as mid-May.

Since COVID-19 hit Saskatchewan, decisions have been made quickly and Saskatoon city council hasn’t pushed back on anything, until Wednesday.

Related News

A press release was sent out Tuesday, announcing residential bi-weekly garbage pickups would continue into spring instead of changing to weekly pickups.

Many council members had issues with the decision, as it was a strenuous process last year to implement weekly garbage pickups in the spring.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan provincial government unveils help for oil and gas industry

A motion was passed at a council meeting on Wednesday to have a written report presented to council before garbage pickup changes are made.

“When we do get all the information from the administration, maybe we will say, ‘well, you know, every two weeks might work for this year in a pandemic,'” ward 9 councillor Bev Dubois said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But until I get all of that information, I’m not prepared to change anything that we voted on last year.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan rural municipalities optimistic about COVID-19 testing expansion

In Tuesday’s press release, the city said it decided to have less frequent garbage pickups to reduce staff and help with physical distancing.

Council members agreed, but noted it’s possible to see an increase in residential garbage with more people staying at home.

“With the direction from Council, solutions will be found to provide weekly garbage collection and guard the health of the City’s core workforce,” the city said in an updated press release Wednesday evening.

The city said it will provide adjustments to the program as deemed necessary.

Nurses’ union urges premier to rethink ‘reopening Saskatchewan’
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus In Canadasaskatoon coronavirusSaskatoon GarbageSaskatoon Garbage Collection
