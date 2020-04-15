2 additional deaths, 6 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and six new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total local number of cases to 165.

One of the deaths is a resident at Bradford Valley Care Community, a long-term care home in Bradford, Ont., that’s been the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in which 24 residents and seven staff have been confirmed to have the virus.

The other death is a man in his 70s who passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., according to Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit’s medical officer of health. The deceased’s case was travel-related.

The new cases involve people who are in their 30s, 40s and 70s in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Essa and Barrie, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

The person in their 70s contracted the virus at Bradford Valley.

The source of infection for one of the new cases is community-acquired, while the others are under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, 70 have recovered, 12 have been hospitalized and 11 have died.

Forty-eight are travel-related, while 46 are community-acquired and 35 are a result of close contact.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported a total of 8,447 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 385 deaths.

1:08 Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death