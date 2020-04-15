Menu

Entertainment

History of the ’90s podcast: Movies from 1999 (Part 1)

By Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 6:00 am
A scene from 'The Blair Witch Project.'.
A scene from 'The Blair Witch Project.'. Handout
During this time of isolation, we thought you might need some viewing recommendations to help fill the time and take your mind off COVID-19. On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora is looking at the last year of the 20th century.

The year 1999 is considered by many to be one of the greatest movie years ever, with a flood of innovative and provocative films like never before. Movies like the controversial Fight Club, the imaginative Being John Malkovich, the still relevant Election and, of course, the ground-breaking Blair Witch Project all became instant classics and Brian Raftery, author of Best. Movie. Year. Ever: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen shares with Kathy all the reasons why this year was incredible.

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guest: Brian Raftery, author of Best. Movie. Year. Ever: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen 

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘History of the 90s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for History of the 90s and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Spotify app, search for History of the 90s and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
