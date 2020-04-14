Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus pandemic

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 1:08 pm

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. AT.

On Monday, New Brunswick health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 116.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick, testing protocol expanded

Russell also announced that public health is expanding its testing protocol.

Now people are being advised to monitor for the following symptoms: fever of 38 C, cough, runny nose, sore throat and headache.

Russell said that if an individual has two or more of those symptoms, they should self-isolate and call 811.

READ MORE: 70 people in New Brunswick recovered from COVID-19, no new cases

“The symptoms I have listed seem mild and common, but this virus has the potential to cause mild, moderate and severe symptoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

Russell also noted that the change in testing protocol will likely result in an increased demand for testing, but she says the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton is well prepared.

More to come. 

