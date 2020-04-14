Police search for senior missing from hospital in Stonewall

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help tracking down a missing senior from Stonewall.

William (Billy) Swanton, 70, was last seen leaving Stonewall’s hospital around 6 p.m. Monday.

Swanton headed westbound down 3rd Avenue South on foot, police say.

Police say he was wearing only a grey-coloured sweater for warmth.

The RCMP’s search and rescue team along with the police dog service searched well into the night Monday without success, a police spokesperson said.

That search continued Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015.

