Police search for senior missing from hospital in Stonewall

Police are asking for help tracking down a missing senior from Stonewall.
William (Billy) Swanton, 70, was last seen leaving Stonewall’s hospital around 6 p.m. Monday.
Swanton headed westbound down 3rd Avenue South on foot, police say.
Police say he was wearing only a grey-coloured sweater for warmth.
The RCMP’s search and rescue team along with the police dog service searched well into the night Monday without success, a police spokesperson said.
That search continued Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015.
