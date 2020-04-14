Menu

Strong winds, heavy rain prompt power outages across Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 8:40 am
Updated April 14, 2020 8:46 am
The wind gusts downed trees in Quebec.
The wind gusts downed trees in Quebec. TVA

Strong winds and heavy rain left thousands of Quebecers without power on Tuesday morning.

Hydro-Québec reports that as of 8 a.m., nearly 13,000 customers remain in the dark.

“Our teams are hard at work and we estimate that the majority of customers will find electricity during the day,” the public utility said on social media.

A powerful storm, which swept through the southern half of the province on Monday evening, downed trees in Montreal.

At its peak, winds reached up to 90 kilometres per hour and led to power outages for 46,000 people.

Power was knocked out in many areas, including the Montérégie, Laurentides, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

Environment Canada says wind gusts should weaken throughout Tuesday and that temperatures are expected to drop. In Montreal, a high of 7 C is predicted.

With files from the Canadian Press

