Surrey RCMP seeking missing male

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old missing male.

Anthony LaChapelle was last seen at 10:00 a.m. on April 11th in the 8700 block of 152nd Street in Surrey, and has not been seen or heard from since.

LaChapelle is described as a white male, 6’0”, 150 lbs, pale skin, light brown hair (shaved) and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a greyish/black hoodie, black track pants, and white Jordan shoes.

LaChapelle uses a wheelchair.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being, as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-54694.

Story continues below advertisement