Okanagan weather: risk of rain before a warm up

After a cooler finish to the Easter long weekend, temperatures dipped to -6 degrees Easter Monday morning before rising back to the teens in the sun during the day.

Clouds roll in Monday night with a chance of showers during the day on Tuesday.

The risk of rain increases during the day as the mercury makes its way back up to around 12 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns Wednesday along with teen temperatures that linger Thursday and into Friday before the next wave of clouds arrives heading into the weekend.

Daytime highs will push into the high teens by Friday and into the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

