Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission changes Easter dinner course amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed holiday traditions for Manitobans, as places of worship held virtual services while the province’s top public health official Dr. Brent Roussin repeatedly asked people to stay home from Easter dinners and Passover Seders.

It’s changed Siloam Mission’s holiday traditions, too.

The homeless shelter and mission normally serves dinners to hundreds of people on holidays — last year, between 600-800 sat down to break bread at its Easter Monday meals.

“Every year, as long as we can remember, we’ve been doing an Easter meal,” Luke Thiessen said, Siloam Mission’s communications manager.

However, this year is anything but normal.

“This is the first year it’s going to have to look a little bit different,” Thiessen said.

“This is the first year we’ve had to reimagine what we’re doing.” Tweet This

All the regular mission volunteers were sent home weeks ago when the first cases of COVID-19 reached Winnipeg. Now, a skeleton crew works in the kitchen to prepare for the big meal, rather than dozens of holiday volunteers.

“Serving people at their tables, putting in lots of effort, decorating, making it feel like a special meal — all of those things are things we can’t do anymore,” Thiessen said.

Only the 110 people who stay in the shelter — who have been sequestered, with beds spread apart and patrons alternating head-to-toe sleeping positions — will get a turkey meal with all of the fixings in the drop-in dining hall Easter Monday at lunch and dinner.

The rest of the people the mission normally feeds will get a bagged meal at the door — as close as the staff can make it to a plate of turkey, potatoes and gravy.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s what we’ve got to do, but what we can do is still try to make something a little bit special — try to prepare something that still feels like an Easter meal, both for those who are coming to the dining room and those who are being served at the door,” Thiessen said.

That’s important, Thiessen said.

“It’s difficult for everyone,” Thiessen said of the pandemic. “Whether the folks staying in our shelter, who have been kind of segregated, or those who come to our door because they need help getting that extra meal — everybody needs a little bit of hope, a little bit of happiness, a friendly face around the holidays. Especially in this situation, it’s important that we’re able to do something — even if it’s not what we wish we were able to do.”

