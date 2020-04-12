THE WEST BLOCK

Episode 32, Season 9

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Host: Mercedes Stephenson

Guests: Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins

Location: Ottawa

Dawna Friesen, Global News Anchor: “It’s only been 100 days since the first reports of a deadly new virus emerged in China and look where we are.”

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer: “Based on the case fatality rate to date, this could mean we reach between 500 and 700 total deaths in Canada by next week.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking ‘moistly’ on them.”

President Donald Trump: “Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, has been moved out of intensive care. That’s a tremendous statement.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford: “So kids, the Easter Bunny has become an essential service.”

Mercedes Stephenson: It’s Easter Sunday. I’m Mercedes Stephenson, welcome to The West Block.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “The front line is everywhere: in our homes, in our hospitals and care centres, in our grocery stores and pharmacies, at our truck stops and gas stations. And the people who work in these places are our modern-day heroes.”

Mercedes Stephenson: That was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, yesterday, in a rare Saturday sitting of the House of Commons, to pass the Wage Subsidy program to help businesses and workers hardest hit by COVID-19. The scramble continues to acquire more protective equipment for frontline workers as we all work to try to flatten the curve under the new normal.

Joining me now to discuss this from Parliament Hill is Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. Minister, thank you for joining us on the show today.

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Well thanks for having me.

Mercedes Stephenson: You’ve just passed this historic legislation moving wage subsidies to business, but many businesses are saying that if they don’t receive the money within the next three weeks, they will go under. Are you confident that you can get the money out the door and into their hands in that time?

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Well, we are pulling out all the stops to make that happen. So today, the minister of finance estimated two to four weeks. And hearing what you said, I mean, we just have to keep doubling our efforts to make sure businesses get this money as quickly as possible and that we all work very hard to make sure that that happens.

Mercedes Stephenson: Businesses have been saying for a long time that they were in desperate need and it still took weeks to put this package together. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce was warning back in February that businesses could be hit very hard by this. When you look back in retrospect, do you think that your government moved too slowly in preparing to deal with this pandemic both on the economic front as well as on the health and safety front?

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Well, you know at the time you make the best decisions you can with the information you have and you always look back and say what if I had done this? Or could I have done that? But right now, as we’re living it in real-time, what we are endeavouring to do every day is keep at it, keep making the best decisions. Rely on the science, rely on the experts, deliver as quickly and reliably as we can for Canadians and I think history will tell the broader question of how and if it was enough.

Mercedes Stephenson: You know, when you look at some of the other countries that Canada has similarities to like Denmark, South Korea or New Zealand, they took much faster action based on the same information. Why do you think the government and your cabinet was so reluctant to do things like close the borders and put a lockdown in place before you did?

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Well, I wouldn’t characterize it as a reluctance, Mercedes. I would say that we—every day we sit together and we make decisions, and as the information changes, you know, we react quickly and we make sure we’re working in collaboration with partners, with the provinces, and a lot of these decisions are made jointly at some level in terms of implementation. So, you know, from my perspective, we acted as quickly as the—as was required.

Mercedes Stephenson: The head of the Canadian Medical Association testified at committee this week that essentially the government was caught flat-footed and wasn’t sufficiently prepared. Before this job, you were the minister in charge of procurement. Did you see any discussion or action during your time in that portfolio, looking at updating Canada’s strategic reserve of this critical personal protective equipment that is now in such desperate demand?

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: That’s a really good question. As I look back on that job, and I had it until October of 2015—2019, pardon me. You know, we didn’t turn our minds as much to that particular issue. We were very focused, as you know, on defence procurement, on getting the coast guard the ships they need, on getting the navy, getting—fixing Phoenix. We had a lot on our plate at PSPC and that was not a top priority, no.

Mercedes Stephenson: But there was a 2006 report after SARS, saying more needed to be done. A lot of global experts saying we’re due for a pandemic, and then this mysterious virus starts in December of 2019. There were military intelligence reports warning about it. There were U.S. intelligence reports warning this could be catastrophic. At what point did your government start to move to try to acquire that equipment?

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Well my understanding is by—you know, and again, I would say mid-to-late January, we knew that this was an issue in terms of getting all of our ducks in a row, working with provinces and territories, and PSPC working with Public Health Agency, working with Health Canada, working with the provinces, took a number of steps to ensure that we had a proper inventory of what was out there, that we identified gaps that we looked around the country to see who was producing what, that we looked around the world to see where we could get further material and devices from, and the collaborative effort really started to ramp up then.

Mercedes Stephenson: When you take a look at all the information that you had when you were making these decisions going forward, there are still flights coming in now, where you have that information and you have that experience, and those people are not being quarantined at airports. You’re relying on them to essentially self-quarantine. Why has your government not taken the decision to forcibly quarantine people when they come home?

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Based on the best advice that we have, even today, we are doing enhanced medical checks when people get onto a plane. So before they board a plane to head to Canada, the airlines and the host departing countries, check their health. We do a health check upon arrival, and they are required under law with severe consequences for non-compliance, to proceed directly to their house to quarantine for 14 days.

Mercedes Stephenson: But do you think that that’s working? I mean, it seems that—we did a poll earlier this week with Ipsos for Global News and a quarter of Canadians said that they basically weren’t taking social distancing seriously.

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Yeah, and that’s a real shame. And I would call upon all Canadians to really step up their game. If one out of every four Canadians isn’t self-isolating, then they are putting their friends, their neighbours, their loved ones, their grandparents in direct jeopardy. I personally think that, you know, we could always do better in terms of our individual behaviour and response to these things and that’s something that every Canadian can do to help us address this.

Mercedes Stephenson: Minister, I want to talk to you a little bit about universal basic income, which is something that the NDP is suggesting. You’ve slowly been expanding programs, both the CERB as well as the Wage Supplement program, to include those who are falling between the gaps. Are you looking at the possibility of implementing some kind of a guaranteed basic income for Canadians?

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Well from the beginning, we took a very targeted approach to our economic response and that included focusing on workers, in particular, workers that had lost all of their income as a result, or for COVID-19 reasons. As we look to see now that that’s implemented, and remember, the CERB only came into effect five, six days ago. We are aware that there are people who—basically there are gaps in this provision. We don’t want to send it to people who don’t need it. We want to make sure we target our investments towards people who do need it. And a one-time payment for every single Canadian wouldn’t allow us to pay the Canadians who need it, the amount that we would like to give them.

Mercedes Stephenson: Minister, that’s all the time we have for today, but thank you so much for joining us.

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion: Thank you. Take care and be safe.

Mercedes Stephenson: Coming up, should you wear a mask? And how easily does COVID-19 spread? What do the models say about how long the new normal will last? We’ll get some answers up next.

[Break]

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer: “If I’m going out and I can’t maintain physical distancing, absolutely that’s one option, because I want to protect others recognizing that actually the evidence is not, you know, quite there. But it is an added layer of prevention in protecting the spread to others.”

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back. That Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer on wearing a mask.

Late last week, the federal government released its long-awaited modeling on COVID-19. It showed a wide range of scenarios, including a snapshot of this week, estimating that between 11,000 and 22,000 Canadians will fall ill, and that there could be 500-700 deaths by Thursday. Breaking all this down for us and what it means is Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, he is the Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses, certainly very topical right now. Thank you for joining us, Dr. Kindrachuk.

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses: Great, thank you for having me.

Mercedes Stephenson: So, let’s start with the masks, because there’s been evolving advice on this, and I think a lot of folks are confused about when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask and what kind of a mask they should be wearing?

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses: Yeah, you know, what I want to say to everybody, first of all, is listen, we got introduced to this virus at the end of 2019, so we’ve really learned everything we have about SARS COVID-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, really in about three months’ time. And really, with that, we’ve seen kind of a—you know, a rapid evolution of what our understanding of transmission and disease is. So with masks right now, you know, what we do know is that certain masks offer, you know, higher degrees of protection than others, so that’s why N95s are used primarily by health care workers, especially in close proximity to patients. Same thing with surgical masks, and then there’s been a lot of talk about homemade masks, and in particular, with cloth-based masks. Homemade masks are, really, a protective measure if you happen to have an infection and may be able to transmit the disease. You’re reducing that ability to transmit to others around you based on the way that this virus carries on respiratory droplets. But that being said, what we have to keep in mind is that really, our primary mechanism for defeating this virus and curbing transmission still comes back to this idea of physical distancing, just like Dr. Theresa Tam had said, we have to be conscious of that at all times

Mercedes Stephenson: How long does this virus live on surfaces and can be transmitted? And I’m thinking in particular, people going to the grocery store, worried when they bring their groceries home about whether or not they have to wash those, about fruits and vegetables? About whether or not they can bake a pie and drop it off at a socially distant location from their friend’s doorstep. What are the parameters around that?

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses: Yeah, it’s such a great question. And thankfully, there’s been, you know, kind of a handful of publications that have come out recently, describing some of this information. What we understand now, is that the virus basically varies in its ability to remain in infectious on different surfaces. So, essentially the smoother the surface, the longer and the greater likelihood of that virus is going to be able to remain around and be infectious. And as we get into things like skin, we think that there’s actually maybe a reduced level of infectivity over a period of time. So the recommendation is still—listen for things like paper or cardboard, we think it’s under 24 hours, it’s probably within the hour’s range, but by all means, we still think that people can wipe off those types of materials if they want to take extra precautions. If they put them into their cupboards and they’re going to sit for a while, that virus is not going to remain stable for a long period of time. With fruits and vegetables, it does come back out to the basic recommendations of what we’ve always done: essentially rinse off your fruits and vegetables, and essentially use friction with your hands to clean those off. And at the end of the day, if you’re cooking with any of those products, the virus is not that stable that it’ll be able to make it through those types of procedures.

Mercedes Stephenson: The federal government came out with modeling this week, showing a wide range of scenarios. How should people interpret those models?

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses: Yeah, you know, my, I guess, candy—kind of coated response to that, is proceed with caution. What we do know about the models is they’re taking in the best estimations they can at the time with the data that we have, so that they give us some predictive power with trends that we may see, but there’s obviously going to be quite a bit of variation in those. You know, so I look at models the same way as I do with, you know, with say, snowstorms or thunderstorms. They give us some idea, a bit of a pre-warning ahead of time, but by no means are they an absolute.

Mercedes Stephenson: There’s been a lot of discussion attesting Premier Doug Ford wants to see more of it, and some people are saying the modeling and our sense of how widespread the virus is, is very limited because of the limited testing. How important is it to test? Who should be tested? And at what point do you think we should be testing for antibodies to see if people are immune to this?

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses: Yeah, it’s a great question. And we know that testing has been highly lauded, obviously by the World Health Organization (WHO), and we obviously saw that early on in this pandemic that primarily countries within Asia were able to do a high amount of testing and contact tracing and get a better handle on where the virus was going. Right now, the problem is, is that there’s a limitation on the amount of testing that can be done, mostly based on the availability of reagents and kits because we have essentially a global crisis and everybody vying for the same products at the same time. So what we’re seeing right now is that there’s a focus right now, obviously on people that are in high-risk communities, or in high-risk age groups, people that obviously, are showing obvious symptoms that correlate back to COVID-19, and as well, health care workers. So I think that what we’re going to see is basically that carry on until a time point when we can actually get more testing kits. Now as far as antibodies, antibodies will give us a good indication if people have been exposed, but they don’t necessarily tell us if somebody’s infected at that particular point in time So what that will allow us to do is essentially over time, understand better how the virus, you know, circulated within our communities, and it may give us some indication of things like immune responses and long-term immunity, or antibody development that may be protective once we start to reduce social distancing measures.

Mercedes Stephenson: Now the prime minister said last week that essentially, social distancing was unlikely to end until there’s a vaccine. How far out are we, do you think, from a vaccine, for COVID-19?

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses: Yeah, I’m very fortunate that I got to see an interview with Dr. Volker Gerdts from the Vaccine Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatoon last night. They’re working on a vaccine here in Canada. The timeframes, I think that he lauded are the same that I would consider. We’re still probably about 12 months out from seeing something that actually gets deployed, though, we know that a lot of people are trying to fast-track that and it could be a little bit less of time. But, you know, one thing we need to keep in mind is that with social distancing, you know, as we start to hit that flattening of the curve and see decreases of cases, I think what a lot of people are hoping for is that we’ll be able to reduce some social distancing measures in a staggered fashion or slowly over time, and that that may at least provide some ability to get back to a semi-normal existence. But again, we are still learning as time goes on and it’s really taking the work of epidemiologists, clinicians, and virologists and modellers, to understand what this virus is.

Mercedes Stephenson: Okay, Dr. Kindrachuk, that’s all the time we have. Thank you so much for sharing your expertise with us.

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, Canada Research Chair in Molecular Pathogenesis of Emerging and Re-Emerging Viruses: Great, thank you and keep well.

Mercedes Stephenson: Thanks, you too.

Up next, faith in a time of crisis: the challenges and struggles during the holy season.

[Break]

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back. Many people are spending this holiday weekend away from their families, friends and comforting traditions, yet there are also concerns that some may float the warnings to stay home and go to their place of worship. How are faith leaders handling this trying time?

Joining me now from Toronto is His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins. Thank you for joining us, Cardinal.

His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto: I’m very glad to be here.

Mercedes Stephenson: Cardinal Collins, Easter Sunday is such an important day on the Christian calendar, and many people have been looking forward to it: a chance to celebrate, to take communion and to be with loved ones. But this year, they’re being denied those gatherings and rituals that are so important, as are those of the Jewish faith who are celebrating Passover. Many people are feeling lonely and isolated right now. What is your message to them?

His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto: Well this is an important time of the year for us, and a time to be reflective on the glory of the Lord who’s with us day by day, we need to reach out to him. And that’s what we try to do normally, we experience the presence of the Lord through the sacraments, through the Holy Eucharist [00:01:10 above all] but we cannot do that together now because of the need to care for other people, and not to gather and stay home. So we just work whatever way we can. We speak to one another in other ways. It’s not the same as celebrating [00:01:28] exactly, but we do what we can.

Mercedes Stephenson: Some faith leaders have been encouraging people to go to their place of worship. What do you think of that, given that health officials are staying stay home, and practice physical distancing?

His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto: Well I think that that type of that approach is not only bad medicine and bad science but also not good for faith, either. Really, I have to think God put our head in so prominently on our bodies, he wants to use them. And our faith tells us: love God, love neighbour. And we love our neighbour by caring for our neighbour. And the way to do that in the middle of a plague is to stay home. We’re told that thou shall not [00:02:14], that’s pretty basic. And in the very Book of Genesis, Cain and Able, Cain asked God, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” And he answered, “Yes, you are.” So, we can worship God, you know, in many different ways. The most profound way for us as Catholics, obviously, is to come together with the Holy Eucharist, to receive Holy Communion. That’s what’s meant to be, but for a very good reason, the love of neighbour, we’re suspending that temporarily. And we can take part in some ways through live stream and things like that. The mass can be used to [00:02:55], but unfortunately, we cannot participate because to do that would be irresponsible to put our neighbours in danger. So I don’t think that’s a very religious, very faith-based to behave in that way and to treat God as a magical—magic, I don’t know [00:03:17 a present or something]. That’s just not our faith.

Mercedes Stephenson: This is a difficult question. In so many religions, we hear about a caring God, or a loving God, but there is a pandemic. What do you say to people who ask, how could God let this happen?

His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto: Well we live in a world that is—it has, as we say in our congregation, the book of Revelation, the Four horsemen of the Apocalypse, war, civil strife, famine and plague, that’s why we’re called to love the Lord. And in the midst of the struggles of that, we grow deeper in love. We can show the sacrament of love. As part of this week, we have not only Sunday, but it’s Good Friday, and that’s our Lord Jesus being nailed to a cross. So our symbol is not a happy face, or something superficial, our symbol is the cross of Jesus Christ. So I think we’ve got to go a little deeper than a kind of view of faith is sort of things can go [00:04:25 in this world] that’s the only thing. If this world is the only thing for people, and God is someone who can’t make the world go smoothly, I think that’s a very superficial vision of faith. This world is a runway, it’s not the journey. And the runway is sometimes long and sometimes short, but it’s the journey that counts. And that’s faith.

Mercedes Stephenson: What is the role of faith leaders in these uncertain and difficult times?

His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto: Well, I think that this is a time of great distress, suffering, and people are obviously, going through great difficulties that call for consolation and encouragement, and we’re trying to do that. I know in all the parishes of my diocese, the priests are reaching out, and I’m sure other faith leaders are doing the same. But I think the—maybe an important for us to say, is that in the time when we’re called to be isolated, when our distractions are stripped away, the things we think to be so important, and they’re not. When we’re face to face with death, it should help us to think a little more deeply. I know the great English writer, Sam Johnson said when a man knows he’s going to die in a couple of weeks it concentrates the mind wonderfully. And I think we’re meant to live with concentrated minds. Most of the time we don’t, and so I think this is an occasion where we can either get frustrated, angry and all that can cause harm to ourselves and others, or we can use this occasion to pray to the Lord God, to think deeply about what really matters, and to reach out and care for other people.

Mercedes Stephenson: Thank you so much, Cardinal, for joining us today, and Happy Easter.

His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto: Happy Easter, God Bless.

Mercedes Stephenson: That’s all the time we have for today. Happy Easter, and as we leave you, here’s a bit of the virtual performance of the Regimental Band of the Governor General’s Foot Guards. For The West Block, I’m Mercedes Stephenson.

[Performance snippet of the Regimental Band of the Governor General’s Foot Guards].

Some viewers received additional West Block programming on Sunday:



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “We’re at a fork in the road between the best and the worst possible outcomes.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe: “We have an opportunity to ensure that those projections do not become a reality in Saskatchewan if we continue to take the right steps.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford: “That’s 400,000 people unemployed. That’s 400,000 paycheques lost.”

British Columbia Premier John Horgan: “And if there is not a self-isolation plan, a quarantine site will be prepared and made available to those individuals until they can get themselves together.”

Quebec Premier François Legault: “We have to make sure that we restart the economy without restarting the pandemic.”

Mercedes Stephenson: It’s Easter Sunday. I’m Mercedes Stephenson, and this is The West Block.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau: “I think we’ve passed 3 million people, have taken up the Canada Emergency Response Benefit this week. I think you’re going to see firms, you heard that Air Canada is deciding to use this wage subsidy, you’re going to see firms doing that very rapidly, once we get Parliament to approve this in a way that gives them confidence.”

Mercedes Stephenson: That was federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Over 1 million Canadians and counting, that’s how many people have lost their jobs in March alone, and that number is expected to grow, unfortunately.

The government is planning to spend billions of dollars to help businesses stay afloat and keep employees on the books. But is it enough and will the money make it in time?

Joining me now to discuss that is the President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Perrin Beatty. Thanks for joining us, Perrin.

Perrin Beatty, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President: Glad to be here. Thank you, Happy Easter.

Mercedes Stephenson: Happy Easter to you too, and well hopefully, Happy Easter to some businesses who are hoping to get this money being unleashed by the federal government soon. Walk me through the changes that were made to the legislation and how it will help Canadian businesses.

Perrin Beatty, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President: The government made a number of changes. For example, you’re able to look at the last two weeks of March and a 15 per cent drop in terms of your revenues during that period, they changed the basis for calculation to make it easier for companies that might not have existed last year, or that had no revenues last year, or very low revenues last year, and that’s very positive as well. So, what they’ve done is expand the eligibility of businesses for the wage subsidy and that’s something that’s very important. The critical issue, though, now, is getting the money into the hands of the companies that need it. And this really is a race against time.

Mercedes Stephenson: What’s your sense of how many companies may not make it because they won’t get the funding in time? Or that this funding simply won’t be enough to save them, or they don’t qualify?

Perrin Beatty, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President: Nobody can quantify it with any precision, but we’re clearly talking about tens of thousands of businesses, many of which have gone dark and won’t reopen as a consequence. The average small business has perhaps, three weeks of revenues that it can function with cash in the bag to be able to function without more money coming in. We’re now into—going into the fifth week of lockdown. And, we’re talking about a program that will take some weeks yet before businesses are able to find the money from that. That means that many of them will simply run out of cash in the meantime that people—their employees will lose their jobs and the governments will lose the tax revenue and people have invested all of their savings and their dreams in building a business will have lost those as well. And that’s why this is a human tragedy on so many different levels and why it’s essential that government look at ways of expediting getting this money in time to these companies that need it so desperately.

Mercedes Stephenson: One of the sectors that has not received support as of yet is the oil and gas sector. What impact is that having on the Canadian economy and do you think the government should be bailing them out?

Perrin Beatty, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President: Well already, long before we had to deal with COVID-19, the economy in Western Canada had been badly hit as a result of problems in the energy sector: low prices for oil and for gas. And of course, the bottom has fallen out of the market. There’s a glut of production today on global markets, demand has fallen of dramatically, prices have fallen, and it means, then, that in addition to all of the other problems we have in the country, there’s a region of Canada that is particularly hard hit and a sector of Canada that’s particularly hard hit. The government has talked about bringing in programs to address that. It’s important that they do so in addition to what they’re doing for the economy as a whole.

Mercedes Stephenson: Perrin, how do you balance out the need for social distancing and for people to stay at home with what’s happening to the economy and that this could go on for months, if not longer, with the prime minister saying that likely these measures will be in place until there’s a vaccine?

Perrin Beatty, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President: I’m a former health minister and I believe very firmly that saving lives and public health comes first, but right behind that, comes the health of our economy and ensuring that Canadians have jobs and that they have security for the future. And it is so important for people to know at this incredibly stressful time that they’re going to have a company to go back to, that they’ll have a job to go back to. So, we need to ensure that we are able to keep people, keep companies on at least life-support during that time, and that we have an engine that we can turn back on once we make the decision to put the key back in the ignition so that these interim measures are absolutely critical. Business itself, should be looking right now—government will decide the when of when we can restart the economy, but business needs to be looking now about how we can facilitate that, what we can do to ensure that as we start to bring businesses back on stream that we’ve taken the measures that are necessary to protect human health: the health of our employees, the health of our customers and suppliers and so on. And it’s urgent that we look at that at this point rather than waiting until later.

Mercedes Stephenson: You’re the father of the Emergencies Act. There’s been a lot of discussion between the provinces and the prime minister about whether or not they should call this act in, which would allow them to have extraordinary powers. What are your thoughts on where we’re at right now in COVID-19 and the use of the Emergencies Act?

Perrin Beatty, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President: Well, the prime minister, on Friday in his press conference, was asked whether or not he believed that they should be invoking the Emergencies Act. He said not at this time. But it’s clear that they’ve been doing consultations with the provinces that are required under the Act. The key concern that I have is to ensure national coherence. So what we have today is a hodgepodge, where each province is using its own emergencies legislation, looking at how it applies within its own boundaries. So we have different standards for what constitute critical services that have to be maintained, critical businesses that have to stay open. Different standards when it comes to how many people can be in a group, and there are a whole range of other areas. Particularly as we restart the economy, it’s going to be very important for us to have coherence. For example, supply chains for companies run right across the economy and it may very well be that as we decide that we are restarting a sector of the economy, or a region in the economy that businesses in that region have to depend upon supplies from another region if they’re going to function. And as a result, then, we have to take a much more strategic view. Maybe this can be done by greater collaboration and coordination among the provinces. Maybe the federal government will decide they have to invoke the Emergencies Act, but the Act is there as a backstop. And what’s critical with it as well, is it has several levels of protection in there to ensure parliamentary accountability and to ensure as well that civil liberties are protected.

Mercedes Stephenson: Perrin Beatty, that’s all the time we have for today. Thank you for joining us.

Perrin Beatty, Canadian Chamber of Commerce President: Thank you, and Happy Easter.

Up next, dairy farmers pouring milk down the drain. Customers unable to find yeast or flour, how is COVID-19 affecting our food supply?

[Break]

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “We’re going to be having more to say in the coming days and weeks about how we’re going to pull together and make sure that our agricultural producers, our fisheries, our agricultural transformers are going to get the support they need.”

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back. With schools and some restaurants closed, many Canadians are cooking at home, bread a particular favourite. But that also has folks worrying about access to food basics, and the changing dynamic has created a changing demand. Shelves that used to be packed with simple ingredients, like flour and yeast are now empty in many supermarkets. Meanwhile, dairy farmers are pouring excess milk down the drain with nowhere to send it. How is coronavirus affecting our food supply?

Joining me now from Halifax is Sylvain Charlebois, a professor of food distribution policy in the Faculty of Management and Agriculture at Dalhousie University. Thanks for joining us. You know a lot of people are heading to their supermarkets, they’re hoping to perhaps match those online recipes they’re seeing with bread and something as basic as flour and yeast, as we were just saying, very hard to get right now. Why is that?

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: Well essentially, we have a different consumer walking into grocery stores these days. Instead of looking for quick fixes, lunch or dinner on that day, people are looking for ingredients to use at home in their kitchens, which means that people are going to be looking for flour, for yeast, sugar, butter, and we’ve all seen shortages across the country. Supply chains are literally trying to cope with the shift and I think they’re—they’ve been doing a pretty good job overall, but they can’t really commit over the long term because this pandemic will last only for a while. So right now, what we’re seeing is little by little, flour, yeast and other products are being put on shelves to satisfy demand, slowly but surely as we go through this pandemic.

Mercedes Stephenson: So that’s not necessarily a problem with food security so much as the supply chain. How would you describe Canada’s food security situation right now?

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: It’s very good. Since the beginning, I felt more like a therapist than an academic, reassuring Canadians. When you really understand how the food industry works, we shouldn’t be worried about our own food security. The pressure, though, is actually quite significant. I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect perfection at this time. We are in the middle of a crisis, so you should expect to see empty shelves here and there, but there’s always food on the way.

Mercedes Stephenson: Now at the same time as some of those shelves are empty, we’re seeing dairy farmers literally pouring milk down the drain because they don’t have anywhere to send it. Why is that happening?

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: Well supply management, this is the regime we have for quotas and high tariffs on imports, it is designed to produce what we need during regular times. Well when there’s a huge shift that we saw in the industry, food service, being basically in existence that created a huge change in milk demand, and because of how rigid supply management is, they don’t really have another choice at this point but to dump milk, unfortunately. Now we know that a lot of groups across the country are trying to divert milk and try to save manufacture biofuels, for example, or that milk can be used as fertilizers, but it’s been a challenge because the system is just not designed to respond to such a huge shift in the marketplace.

Mercedes Stephenson: I want to take a look at farmers themselves, those who are working hard to make sure there’s food on our table, and as we move into warmer temperatures and springtime, preparing to plant crops. Ranchers getting ready for the arrival of, you know, many baby animals, who will contribute eventually, to our food chain. But when you look at the situation, Canadian farmers depend, in many cases, on labour that’s coming from abroad, temporary foreign workers. With the travel restrictions that are in place right now, how will that affect the number of temporary foreign workers who are able to come to Canada, to supply that vital labour?

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: So typically every year, farmers will hire about 60,000 foreign workers coming from abroad, mostly from Guatemala, Mexico and the Caribbean. Now unfortunately because of what’s happening, it’s going to be hard for them to get there. Some of them will get there, but not 60,000, unfortunately. We are expecting—based on some reports that I’ve seen, we are expecting 30-35,000 foreign workers to actually reach Canada for this coming season, which is not nearly enough. What we’re seeing now in our province—

Mercedes Stephenson: So what happens in that scenario, then, if you have that drastic a drop in these critical workers for food production?

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: Well, you don’t have the labour that you need in order to get things done. And farms can be dangerous places if you don’t know what you’re doing. These workers are highly qualified, so they’re going to be hard to replace. What we’re seeing now, are provinces trying to provide incentives to farmers to hire Canadians. I know that Quebec and Ontario are both very proactive in enticing Canadians, citizens, domestics, to apply for these jobs. So there are portals being setup right now to make these connections between farmers and citizens looking for work.

Mercedes Stephenson: And what do you think of suggestions that people like Peter MacKay have made that you could take some of the people that are unemployed from the cities and essentially put them out on the farms?

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: I mean, I worked on farms when I was a kid, it’s not easy work. I have a lot of respect for farmers because it is a lot of work. They’re long hours, often you work alone. It’s physically-demanding most of the time, and of course, there’s machinery. There’s high technologies used on farms, so you need training. So all of that will cost more to farmers, in order to make sure that Canadian talent, Canadian human capital, can adapt to farming because for a while, really, Canadians have really thought of other jobs than working on farms. They’ve thought about working on Bay Street for firms and banks and there’s nothing wrong about that, but farming needs help right now.

Mercedes Stephenson: We just a few seconds left, but Canadian food processors like Maple Leaf shutting down, how big of a danger of that for the food supply?

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: That’s a huge concern. Food processing is vulnerable. It’s important to follow protocols and make employees safe. I do expect COVID to make people think in the industry, think about plant design, for example, making sure that there’s enough space between employees and where you actually hire. Some employees are bussed into work. Buses aren’t necessarily great for social distancing. So those are all the things that manufacturers will have to think about moving forward.

Mercedes Stephenson: Fascinating and a complicated issue. Thank you so much for joining us.

Professor Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University: My pleasure.

Mercedes Stephenson: Coming up, fact checking COVID-19: a new international initiative to stamp out disinformation about the virus.

[Break]

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back to The West Block. Infotagion, that’s the name of a new website launched late last month to debunk misinformation about COVID-19. Politicians from around the world, along with tech experts, are working together to make sure that what goes out online is accurate. Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith is one of two Canadian politicians involved in this project and he joins me now from Toronto. Welcome to the show.

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP—Beaches—East York: Thanks for having me.

Mercedes Stephenson: So tell me a little bit about what Infotagion is?

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP—Beaches—East York: So very simply, in the last Parliament, I worked with Charlie Angus from the NDP and my committee colleagues on the ethics committee, focused on disinformation on social media platforms and online, and we then worked cooperatively with our colleagues from the U.K., including the chair of our comparative committee Damian Collins. And he has taken the lead in this pandemic, to create a fact-checking website, a myth-busting website, where there are, whether it’s conspiracy theories, or other disinformation, and mixed information and lies on the internet about the pandemic, there’s a team of fact checkers and really responding in a very simple way to say here’s the claim, is it true? Is it false? Is it misleading? And here are the underlying sources so that people can—really to restore trust in media, or trust in our public health officials.

Mercedes Stephenson: Yeah, and I’ve got it on my phone right now and I’ve been scrolling through it, and is a really simple format where it gives each theory and then true, false, whether or not they’re sure or not. And you can click on it for more information. What’s some of the most common types of disinformation about COVID-19 that you’re seeing out there that this website is countering?

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP—Beaches—East York: So the website, I would say counters large-scale disinformation, again, propagated to delegitimize countries, including the States. So there is—there was a large piece of disinformation propagated out of China that suggested this virus started out of the U.S. military. That is obviously untrue and that is debunked very clearly on Infotagion. And then it also gets into very concrete pieces of advice for individuals acting to protect their own health, and to protect the health of our communities and those around us. So for example, there’s a recent post about homemade masks, and do they work? And if they do work, who do they work for? And very clearly on the website, in accordance with Public Health advice, it says that it doesn’t necessarily protect you from getting COVID-19, but it certainly there is a [00:02:50] to help you if you’re asymptomatic but also carrying the virus. If you cough or sneeze, it would provide some help to prevent it from spreading out into the community and to others.

Mercedes Stephenson: And when I was looking through some of the things that you’ve dealt with, it had everything from will drinking hot water kill the virus? No. To the masks, you said, very practical. Also some of the more conspiracy theory stuff: is the media lying? Is there a hospital full of bodies? Was the Chinese national anthem played in Rome? Give me a sense of the range of who’s behind some of these theories because some seem to be pretty straightforward questions that the average person would have about, for example, wearing a mask, or different therapies that may or may not work versus the stuff that’s was this a weaponized virus, or is the media covering things up?

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP—Beaches—East York: So in some cases, these are coordinated efforts, not necessarily always by state actors, but they are coordinated efforts to delegitimize media or delegitimize western countries, as I mentioned, the United States. So there, there is a more active, I think, intentional disinformation approach. There are also, obviously, cases where there is misinformation that then others have bought into. So there’s obviously a post on Infotagion about whether hydroxychloroquine cures the virus. And we’ve seen, even, the president of the United States indicate that that may have potentially beneficial effects. Infotagion and the clear fact checking, suggests that that is a misleading claim. And so it runs the gambit. In some cases, we also see it, and I think in the mask conversation in Canada, we haven’t seen any proactive purposeful disinformation, but we have seen changing information rapidly changing to keep up with the Public Health advice and so it’s also important to say here’s a website that will clearly provide sources. So you can track, is this claim true? And if it is true, why is it true? And let me get behind that to the actual Public Health sources.

Mercedes Stephenson: And easier to exploit when you’re dealing with, you know, a new virus that nobody knows about, and as you say, the change in Public Health advice. How do you get the word out about this kind of a website, though, because it’s super clear and easy to navigate, but if you don’t know to go to it, people are seeing these kind of theories and questions surface on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram, all over and they’re consuming that daily as a part of their media.

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP—Beaches—East York: So, very simply, I mean, it’s great that we’re talking about it, to publicize it. Sharing it on social media, I think, it acts—like there are other fact-checking websites that are non-specific to COVID-19, and very simply, where people see misinformation, be it on Facebook, or Twitter, but importantly, and I was chatting with Damian Collins recently, and he wanted to emphasize that we’re also seeing it spread through private chat groups more than anything, so WhatsApp or other private network chat groups. It’s very important that where that misinformation is spread that there is an easy counter, to simply post a link and say here’s proper information that debunks the claim that you are making, or that others have made. And I also want to emphasize right now there’s a lot of U.K. content because it is fundamentally led by Damian Collins and his team. At the same time, the website functions most effectively, where people are submitting examples that then can be debunked. So if any Canadian out there has seen examples on social media, seen examples in private chats, please send it. Their website has a very simple submission form. Submit those in Infotation.com and we’ll see those debunked, and then we’ll have a stronger Canadian presence.

Mercedes Stephenson: Well and obviously, concerns about the consequences of bad information, misinformation, or even disinformation during a pandemic. Thanks for taking the time to share this website with us.

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP—Beaches—East York: Thanks so much, Mercedes.

Mercedes Stephenson: That’s all the time we have for today. Happy Easter, and as we leave you, here’s a bit of the virtual performance of the Regimental Band of the Governor General’s Foot Guards. For The West Block, I’m Mercedes Stephenson.

[Performance snippet of the Regimental Band of the Governor General’s Foot Guards]

