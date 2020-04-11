Coronavirus: Halifax Regional Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police announced Saturday afternoon that one of their police officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are now working with Public Health on contact-tracing and identifying additional employees who may need testing. Public Health will also determine if any additional notifications are necessary,” said HRP in a statement.

According to police, the employee who tested positive has not been in the workspace since April 5.

“We wish our employee a full and timely recovery, and will support them and their loved ones in every way that we can.”

