Health

Coronavirus: Halifax Regional Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 3:52 pm
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. .
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police announced Saturday afternoon that one of their police officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are now working with Public Health on contact-tracing and identifying additional employees who may need testing. Public Health will also determine if any additional notifications are necessary,” said HRP in a statement.

NSHA warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on Halifax bus routes

According to police, the employee who tested positive has not been in the workspace since April 5.

“We wish our employee a full and timely recovery, and will support them and their loved ones in every way that we can.”

