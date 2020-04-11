Vancouver shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Vancouver’s Chinatown late Friday night.

Vancouver police say they were called to the area of Main Street and Union Street just before 11 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he remains as of Saturday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

It is not believed any suspects have been identified.

