Crime

Attempted murder charge laid after man shot in Terence Bay

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 11:38 am
Updated April 10, 2020 11:39 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. .
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an altercation in Terence Bay, N.S., that left a man with serious injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a “disturbance” outside a home along Lower Prospect Branch Road Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

As they arrived, officers located an injured 46-year-old man standing and talking to other people at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police are calling serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses told them that an altercation happened between two men who know each other.

“The assailant left the scene and returned with a firearm shooting the victim and fled in a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Jeffrey Paul Mason was located at a nearby home, where he was arrested.

Mason has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and various other weapons charges.

Mason was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear via telecommunications at the Justice of the Peace Centre on Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

