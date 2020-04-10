GO Transit introduces new protective shields around drivers amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx has introduced a new protective shield that will be set up around GO bus driver’s to increase separation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the implementation would usually take upwards of 18 months, Metrolinx said the shields will be put into buses in less than six weeks.

The transit company said the shields are also being put through proper testing, including how the glare of evening and night driving affects them.

New protective gear around GO bus drivers. Metrolinx

Metrolinx said it has also introduced more “digital protection” for workers on the essential construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project.

Story continues below advertisement

Each worker has to undergo a daily health screening, and while before it was a paper survey, they now can check in on their smartphones instead.

GO Transit also announced a further reduction in service amid an approximately 90 per cent drop in ridership that came into effect Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Trains will continue to serve all train stations except for West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, which will periodically be served by Route 18 GO buses. Buses will continue to serve all routes. Some routes will see service every 60 to 90 minutes.

Click here to check the schedules for your route.

—With files from Nick Westoll

Workers on the Eglinton LRT construction site will now undergo digital health screening daily. Metrolinx

Story continues below advertisement