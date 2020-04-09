4 more resolved coronavirus cases in Peterborough; region’s confirmed cases at 50

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported Thursday that four more cases of the novel coronavirus have been resolved and one confirmed case has been moved to another health unit’s jurisdiction.

In its daily situation report, the health unit reported 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is one less than reported on Wednesday. The health unit says one case has been referred to another health unit.

There are now 18 resolved cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

On Wednesday, the health unit’s medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra reported the region was making progress flattening the coronavirus curve.

However, the health unit has declared an outbreak at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Earlier Thursday the hospital revealed that three staff members in one unit tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in Peterborough — St. Joseph’s at Fleming and Riverview Manor — remain in effect. There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s and one confirmed case at Riverview Manor.

Overall the health unit reports that of 1,168 people who have been tested, 828 have been confirmed negative while 312 remain under investigation. There are no deaths reported.