Health

4 more resolved coronavirus cases in Peterborough; region’s confirmed cases at 50

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 4:58 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 5:06 pm
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health speaks about the coronavirus pandemic during a media conference on Wednesday, April 8. .
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health speaks about the coronavirus pandemic during a media conference on Wednesday, April 8. . Jessica Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

Peterborough Public Health reported Thursday that four more cases of the novel coronavirus have been resolved and one confirmed case has been moved to another health unit’s jurisdiction.

In its daily situation report, the health unit reported 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is one less than reported on Wednesday. The health unit says one case has been referred to another health unit.

READ MORE: Peterborough medical officer of health reports ‘very good job’ of flattening coronavirus curve

There are now 18 resolved cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

On Wednesday, the health unit’s medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra reported the region was making progress flattening the coronavirus curve.

READ MORE: 3 staff members at Peterborough Regional Health Centre test positive for COVID-19

However, the health unit has declared an outbreak at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Earlier Thursday the hospital revealed that three staff members in one unit tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in Peterborough — St. Joseph’s at Fleming and Riverview Manor — remain in effect. There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s and one confirmed case at Riverview Manor.

Overall the health unit reports that of 1,168 people who have been tested, 828 have been confirmed negative while 312 remain under investigation. There are no deaths reported.

https://www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/PPH-Situation-Report-for-Health-Care-Providers.pdf

 

