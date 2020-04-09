Coronavirus: Habitat for Humanity Regina donates PPE to groups in need

Send this page to someone via email

Habitat for Humanity Regina Restore has donated personal protective equipment and home furnishings to various groups in need across Saskatchewan, due to COVID-19.

The organization provided the Salvation Army and Catholic Family Services with paint suits and the YWCA furnishings for their new apartments and housing – including dining tables, light and microwaves.

Habitat for Humanity Regina Restore has also provided N95 masks and hundreds of filters to the Government of Saskatchewan, which will be dispersed through the province.

“We are proud to lend a helping hand during this time where so many people are in need of a hand up,” said Kelly Holmes-Binns, Habitat for Humanity Regina CEO.

The organization locked its doors to the public, but has since opened an Online Restore on its Facebook Page – open 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

