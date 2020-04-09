Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Barrie marinas and boat launch closed until further notice

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 3:26 pm
Outside entrance to Barrie City Hall.
Outside entrance to Barrie City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie’s marinas and boat launch will be closed to the public until further notice as required by Ontario‘s emergency order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the Barrie Marina, the Bayfield Basin Transient Marina and the Tiffin Boat Launch.

Access will be maintained for emergency services.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Barrie sets up enforcement line for non-compliance matters

If residents are looking to report the use of public amenities that are closed or gathering of more than five people, they can contact the Barrie enforcement line.

MORE: Ontario government bans gatherings of more than 5 people in bid to stop coronavirus spread

Those who aren’t adhering to physical distancing can be fined a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $100,000 for each offence.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Thursday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 115 total cases of the novel coronavirus. Ontario has reported 5,759 cases of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement
