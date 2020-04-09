Coronavirus: Barrie marinas and boat launch closed until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie’s marinas and boat launch will be closed to the public until further notice as required by Ontario‘s emergency order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the Barrie Marina, the Bayfield Basin Transient Marina and the Tiffin Boat Launch.

Access will be maintained for emergency services.

If residents are looking to report the use of public amenities that are closed or gathering of more than five people, they can contact the Barrie enforcement line.

Those who aren’t adhering to physical distancing can be fined a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $100,000 for each offence.

As of Thursday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 115 total cases of the novel coronavirus. Ontario has reported 5,759 cases of COVID-19.

