Heavy rain on the way for Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 10:51 am
Global News Morning weather forecast: April 9, 2020
WATCH: Kim Sullivan has Montreal's weather forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020.

April showers are on the way for parts of southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several areas, including Montreal, Laval, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and the Eastern Townships.

The weather agency says that anywhere between 25 and 35 millimetres of rain are expected by Thursday night.

READ MORE: Montreal launches spring flood prevention campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the statement reads.

While heavy rain is predicted for Montreal, other regions such as Quebec City are under storm surge warnings.

Environment Canada warns those areas could see minor flooding near coastal sections.

