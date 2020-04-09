Behind the Scenes: Global News Staff ‘Stay the Blazes Home’; Continue to Deliver Local Updates

As many Canadians get used to working from home for the unforeseeable future, a new normal for Global News staff is to deliver the news from their home offices and living rooms too.

The majority of the Global News office in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick has been spending their workdays from the comfort – sometimes discomfort – of their homes as we navigate through the state of emergency set more than two weeks ago for our region.

Graeme Benjamin in the empty Global News studios in Halifax. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

As Global News reporters do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, they have taken their office home. Microphones, headphones, computers and notebooks litter desk, dining room and coffee tables; pets are elated to see their humans at home for endless attention and Skype meetings are interrupted by busy children in the background or by a barking dog doing his best to secure the premises. Cats, however, still appear indifferent by these changes. Go figure.

Like many Canadians working from home, pets are keeping Global News staff company during self-isolation. Alexander Quon, Marina Cavanaugh Yeadon, Sarah Ritchie, Ashley Field

It is not just our reporters covering the news as best they can from the safety of the indoors; Global News administration staff have buckled-down to do their jobs from home offices. Like most of the country, we are not only supporting our coworkers the best we can from afar, but also partners that have been temporarily laid off as a result of the pandemic; friends and family who need supplies delivered or just having a chat with neighbours over the fence for a quick gossip session.

Global News staff have also started a challenge: trying to walk or run and logging in those kilometres through a fitness app during the month of April. All participating journalists-turned-athletes will contribute a $20 donation to Feed Nova Scotia. Like our viewers, we want to encourage healthy mental and physical habits during these uncertain times and pass along kindness along the way as we cover this ever-changing story of uncertainty while staying alone together: another new normal.

Jeremy Keefe reports from his back deck. Jeremy Keefe/Global News

You have more than likely heard this saying over the past few weeks: we are all in this together; and we are. From your local business struggling to pay the light bill, to the teacher missing her students, to the bare newsroom of your local television station, we are all in this together. So share some kindness, practice patience and don’t forget to wash your hands.