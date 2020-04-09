Man ticketed for not social distancing at New Glasgow Walmart

Send this page to someone via email

A Trenton man was ticketed for failing to social distance while shopping in New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they ticketed the 54 year old man for not maintaining 2 meters between himself and other shoppers at Walmart. Police say they issued the summary offence ticket, which carries a fine of $1,000, just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Police have been authorized to enforce orders under the Health Protection Act, to help protect all Nova Scotians against individuals that do not practice physical distancing and self isolation,” said Constable Ken Macdonald in a press release. “These few persons that do not follow the rules can face fines of $1000.00 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses.”

Premier Stephen McNeil declared a state of emergency March 22, which requires all Nova Scotians to maintain a physical distance of at least two meters or six feet apart from others while out in public — an order under the province’s Health Protection Act.

