Rick Zamperin: Which sports do you miss the most?

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus pandemic has turned our lives upside down, preventing us from doing what we normally do on a day-to-day basis.

Millions of Canadians have lost their jobs, or have seen their hours drastically cut, while others are working from home in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The sports world has certainly been caught in the crossfire, with leagues postponing their seasons, pro athletes trying to stay in peak physical condition and fans sitting on the sidelines, twiddling their thumbs and waiting for word on when things will return to ‘normal.’

With that in mind, all fans are going through some degree of withdrawal because they’re not getting their fix of hockey, basketball, baseball, golf, tennis or soccer.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

I’m with you, and some days — like Saturdays, for me — are harder than others.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Canuck Nation get chance to hear their name immortalized by NHL announcer Canuck Nation get chance to hear their name immortalized by NHL announcer

Here’s my list of the sports I am missing the most right now.

5-Golf. This one hurts this week in particular because The Masters was originally scheduled for this long weekend and Tiger Woods is the defending champion. The tournament has been rescheduled for November.

4-Soccer. Whether it’s the Champions League, Euro 2020, Serie A (Italian soccer league) or Toronto FC of the MLS, I greatly miss ‘the beautiful game.’

3-Baseball. We can’t ‘play ball,’ and Toronto Blue Jays fans were eager to see how Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and the rest of the team’s youngsters would fare in 2020.

2-Basketball. We lost out on the NCAA’s annual March Madness tournament and what would have been an exciting playoff run by the Toronto Raptors.

1-Hockey. Not seeing how the Hamilton Bulldogs fared in the OHL playoffs, and if the Toronto Maple Leafs had the chops to clinch a playoff spot in the midst of a challenging season, is heartbreaking.

5:10 Serge Ibaka thanks Toronto Public Health staff for work in responding to COVID-19 Serge Ibaka thanks Toronto Public Health staff for work in responding to COVID-19