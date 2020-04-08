New Brunswick to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The update comes after Russell announced two significant changes in Tuesday’s press briefing: expanding the scope of testing and suggesting that people wear a non-medical face covering.

She also announced that two new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 105.

More updates on the number of cases will be shared at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT Wednesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced at Tuesday’s press briefing that small, medium and large employers in New Brunswick whose businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 can now apply to the provincial government for loans for working capital.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the province said the new loans are to support New Brunswick-based companies. A total of $50 million has been allocated for two distinct loan programs for working capital.

Higgs also reminded New Brunswickers that the deadline for applications for the income benefit is approaching.

The government announced on March 24 that workers or self-employed people in New Brunswick who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 situation are now eligible to receive a one-time income benefit of $900.

According to the province, applications for the one-time income benefit will end at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The benefit was created to help to bridge the gap between when people lose their employment or close their business and when they receive their federal benefit.

“This benefit has provided some much-needed relief,” said Higgs. “Helping workers and self-employed people with their immediate needs will keep us on a trajectory that will bring prosperity back to New Brunswick.”

