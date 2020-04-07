London, Ont., police looking for suspect after report of downtown clothing store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a reported robbery downtown.

Officials say the incident happened on Friday, March 27 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at a clothing and apparel store located at 620 Richmond St.

According to officials, the female suspect knocked on the door, and the owner reportedly opened up, believing the woman needed assistance.

The woman then took merchandise within the store and concealed it in her purse, police say.

Police say the owner intervened and asked for the property to be returned, at which time she was allegedly assaulted by the suspect.

A co-worker who tried to help was also allegedly assaulted by the woman, police say.

The female suspect left without paying for the merchandise, according to police.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman between 25 and 30 years of age who stands approximately five feet six inches tall and has a slim build and long, wavy, brown hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).