Residents at 2 Dartmouth area long-term care homes test positive for coronavirus

Residents at two long-term care homes in the Dartmouth area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage and Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth have confirmed that residents in their facilities have tested positive.

In a news release Tuesday, Admiral Long Term Care Centre said five employees and two residents have the virus.

Admiral says both residents are in isolation and all employees who have tested positive are at home in self-isolation.

“We have updated our pandemic plan to address the current situation,” Admiral said in a release. “As part of that plan, we have suspended all non-essential visits and services to our homes, added additional screening measures for staff to ensure that they are well, and increased our already-high standards of disinfecting all areas in our homes.”

On Monday, Ocean View Continuing Care Centre confirmed that one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The impacted resident who has tested positive has been isolated and is managing well at this time,” the release reads. “The next-of-kin of the impacted resident has been alerted.”

Ocean View says an outbreak plan has been implemented in response, which involves cohorting impacted residents in one unit at the facility.

“We are working with officials to determine if any resident or staff who were in close contact with this individual have been affected,” the release says.

“We are taking full precautionary measures as directed by Public Health and we are working closely with the Department of Health & Wellness and Nova Scotia Health Authority to ensure the safety of all.”

Three staff members and two residents of The Magnolia in Enfield, N.S., have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., there are 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Nine people are currently in hospital and 64 have recovered.

Over 10,000 tests have come back negative.

Nova Scotia reported its first COVID-19 death Tuesday morning. The province says a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the eastern zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

