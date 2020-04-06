Missing Winnipeg man last seen in St. Vital

Winnipeg police are asking for helping locating a missing man.
Omar Al Ziab, 19, was last seen in the St. Vital area Saturday night.
Ziab is 5’3″ tall with an average building and short black hair. He has a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, white runners and carrying a dark grey backpack.
Police say he might be using crutches.
Anyone with information regarding Ziab’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
